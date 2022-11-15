10 Memorable Themes For Your Next Corporate Event

(STL.News) Hosting a corporate event is an excellent way to help your team bond and boost productivity, satisfaction, and collaboration in the workplace. Corporate events can be particularly beneficial for companies that are operating on a hybrid or fully remote system. Corporate events get a bad rep for being stuffy or overly boozy, so giving your event a theme can be a great way to help your team let loose and enjoy themselves.

Company retreats and events may previously have been all about team-building exercises, but many employers are recognizing that enjoying quality time outside of work can be even better for improving team trust and relations. A theme can show your team that you want them to have fun and leave work behind.

Retro 80s

Thanks to the popularity of TV shows like Glow and Stranger Things, 80s style is coming back into fashion in a big way. Hosting an 80s-themed event can be a great way to capitalize on your team’s enjoyment of retro fashion or even transport some of the older team members back to their younger years.

You can achieve an 80s theme by renting out an arcade, skating rinks, or retro disco venue for your employees to enjoy. The foods can be equally retro creations and favorites from the 80s. The dress code can be all bright colors, big hair, and shoulder pads.

Awards Ceremony

An awards ceremony-themed company party can be a fun way to spend an evening networking and bonding. The categories will need to be selected with care to ensure that no one gets upset or offended. The event could be hosted in a similar way to awards ceremonies throughout the entertainment industry, with guests wearing their finest formal wear and sitting in small groups on tables throughout the venue.

Masquerade

A masquerade can be another fun and whimsical option and one that is much easier for attendees to make a costume for. You should choose a lavish venue for a masquerade to match the dramatic formal wear and intricate masks worn by attendees. Food could be a casual buffet style for guests to enjoy between dances and drinks.

Winter Wonderland

Winter wonderland can be an excellent option for company parties at Christmas time. While this may seem an obvious choice, it is a classic for a good reason. Christmas parties usually happen shortly before employees go on their Christmas breaks, so hosting a winter wonderland party can really help them get into the holiday spirit. Food should be warming winter fare or a full-on Christmas dinner, and the dress code is best as smart-casual.

James Bond

A casino-style party can be a fun and exciting option for your team. You could rent out a space and hire professional croupiers to be in charge of gaming tables for your employees. You could even rent out a private room in a real casino. Make sure to include some signature cocktails and a buffet-style dinner to keep your team energized while they enjoy the casino-themed event, and make the dress code black tie and cocktail dresses.

To help your team get into the James Bond spirit, encouraging them to try out some casino games beforehand can be a great idea. OnlineCasinos has an excellent directory of virtual casinos to recommend and try out so you can channel your very best inner James Bond on the day of the party.

Haunted House

For fans of the spookiest season, a haunted house-themed Halloween company party can be an excellent choice. There are haunted house venues dotted around the country, and if there isn’t one close enough to you, you can hire out any space and invest in spooky decorations to make it scary.

Food can all be Halloween-themed, so plenty of pumpkin-based treats, sweeties, and chocolate. The dress code will naturally also be Halloween-themed, so anything from the scary side, like witches to vampires, to the tamer end, like doctors and builders.

Scavenger Hunt

Hosting a scavenger hunt as part of your office event can be an excellent way to encourage team building. You’ll need a large venue with plenty of different rooms and areas to hide clues and for your employees to explore. Renting out an entire country house can be an ideal option. You can then provide each guest with a map and a list of clues for them to work through. Make sure to include plenty of prizes for everything that makes the effort to solve the scavenger hunt.

High Society

If you want to get really fancy with your next corporate event, you could make the theme high society related. You’ll need to rent out a suitably impressive venue like a country home or manor and then plan activities based on the pastimes of the upper classes in years gone by. Lawn sports, including croquet, are a must.

For meals, it will depend on the time of day the event is taking place. For daytime events, serving afternoon tea is a must, while for evening events, a quality three or more course meal is essential. As a dress code, you can encourage attendees to wear their fanciest formalwear.

Fun Fair

A fun fair-themed party is something that will really stick out in your team’s memories. You’ll need to choose a suitably warm and dry day to host, so between July and September is ideal. You could hire out a local fun fair for the exclusive use of your team, including all rides, food stands, and games.

This can be a great and easy option, as all entertainment and catering will come with the fun fair itself. The dress code for this option should also be casual to allow attendees to enjoy the rides and activities comfortably and safely.

Hollywood

Treat your team like the stars they are by hosting a Hollywood-themed event. Having a red-carpet entrance is a must, complete with professional photographer ‘paparazzi.’ Once inside, you should wow your guests with a decadent interior with lots of gold accents. Foods can be snacky options like popcorn and hotdogs or something all-out extravagant like champagne and lobster.