Brussels (Brussels Morning Newspaper) – De Quervain’s tenosynovitis is a severe inflammatory condition. It can cause pain at the thumb side of your wrist and the base of your forearm. If you are suffering from de Quervain’s, then doing strengthening exercises will help you to speed up the healing process. These exercises can also help to reduce your symptoms. Certain exercises can help to decrease inflammation, improve function and prevent recurrences. In this article, we will provide you with a list of the 10 best exercises that can prevent De Quervain’s Tenosynovitis.

10 Best De Quervain’s Tenosynovitis Exercises

Suffering from De Quervain’s Tenosynovitis can make your life inconvenient in so many ways. This is why you should seek help to prevent the problem. Here are the 10 best exercises that will help you to see an improvement within four to six weeks.

1.Thumb lifts

Thumb lifts are considered to be one of the best exercises for treating De Quervain’s Tenosynovitis. Here is how to perform this exercise:

Place your hand on a flat surface. Do the exercise by keeping the palm facing up

Place the tip of your thumb on the base of your fourth finger.

Lift the thumb from your palm by keeping it at the forefinger side of your hand. This move will make you feel the stretch in the thumb and all across your palm.

Make sure to keep your thumb extended by doing it for at least 6 seconds

Release the thumb and repeat 8 to 12 times.

Put your hand on a table and Lift your thumb

Press the tips of your thumb gently along with your pinky finger. You will feel a stretch at the base of your thumb. Hold this position for 6 seconds.

Release the position and repeat it 10 times.

Take your opposite hand and gently stretch your thumb. You will feel the stretch on the left side of your wrist. Hold this pose for at least 15 to 30 seconds and Repeat it 2 to 4 times.

2. Opposition Stretch

Opposition stretch is an easy and simple exercise that can help you in treating De Quervain’s Tenosynovitis. You just have to put your hand on a table and touch the tip of your thumb. Match it with the tip of your little finger and keep on holding this position for 6 seconds. Release this position and Repeat it 10 times.

3. Thumb Flexion

Bend your thumb down and move it across the palm. This move will make your thumb touch the base of your little finger. Hold that position and straighten your thumb. Repeat this move about 8 to 12 times.

4. Finkelstein stretch

Hold your arms in front of you and bend your thumb toward your palm. It is important to use your other hand as this will help you to gently stretch your thumb and wrist on the downside. You will feel the deep stretch on the side of your thumb and wrist. Hold this position for at least 15 to 30 seconds and repeat it 2 to 4 times.

5. Wrist Extension

When you try wrist extension keep in mind how to do it perfectly. You need to extend your arm along with the palm facing downward. While doing so you can hold a small weight and bend your wrist up and down slowly. It will be easy to find a stretch at the backside. Now is the time to bring back your wrist to its original position. You can do at least 2 to 15 sets to get away from the problem. As you gain experience it will be easy to increase your weight and gain a lot more strength.

6. Wrist Flexion

Wrist Flexion is all about bending your hand down towards the wrist. In this way, your palm will be facing toward the arms. Keep in mind the normal range of motion to your wrist. It will make you feel better and the symptoms will reduce to a great extent. When your wrist flexion becomes normal it will be beneficial for the muscles and bones. While the tendons will keep the wrist in a good position as well. Usually, the doctor will suggest you try this exercise for treating Quervain’s Tenosynovitis.

7. Wrist Radial Deviation Strengthening

You can complete your wrist radial deviation by doing the following:

Start to extend your arm right in front of yourself, and make sure that your palm is inward. Similarly, you can hold the weight in the upright position

Make sure your thumb remains at the top while your forearm is balanced on the table. You can position your wrist over the edge as you may need extra support

Slowly bring your arms back to the original position

Complete at least 2 to 15 sets while sitting on the chair

8. Finger Spring

When you try finger spring it will strengthen your hand muscle to the fullest. It is turning out to be suitable for patients that have weak hands. The hand exercises help build a lot of strength in the hand. Moreover, it improves the grip on your hands and fingers. It is a safe exercise that will give favorable results. Make sure you do this exercise regularly to get continuous results.

9. Grip Strengthening

You can start with grip-strengthening exercises regularly to reduce the symptoms of your problem. Try to squeeze a soft rubber ball by pressing it fully inside your hand. You can hold the squeeze for about five seconds and see the favorable results. It is necessary to do these two sets of 15 regularly and effectively.

10. Wrist Stretch

If you want to perform the wrist stretch the right way there is no harm in trying it many times. Press the back side of the hand towards the injured side by using your other hand. It will help bend your waist exactly the way you want. Hold this position for about 15 to 30 seconds. The next step will be to stretch the hand back by pressing your fingers. However, the fingers should remain consistent in the backward position. You need to hold this position for about three seconds.