U.S. Attorney Easley Announces $1 Million to Prevent School Violence in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C (STL.News) U.S. Attorney Michael F. Easley, Jr. today announced $1,000,000 in a Department of Justice grant to prevent school violence from occurring at schools in North Carolina. The grant was awarded by the Department’s Office of Justice Programs (OJP) to Robeson County Teen Court and Youth Services in Lumberton, North Carolina. The grant is part of the Department of Justice’s STOP School Violence Program.

STOP School Violence, a program of OJP’s Bureau of Justice Assistance, improves school security by providing students and teachers with the tools they need to recognize, respond quickly to and help prevent acts of violence. In addition to STOP School Violence Act funding, OJP’s National Institute of Justice is investing in research on school violence.

The goal of the program is to provide trauma-focused, evidence-based training and consultation to address youth mental health issues, bullying, and victimization across the state. The training and consultation will be provided using the Youth Mental Health First Aid (YMHFA) program to increase awareness of, and early intervention in, student mental health crises. The training will be facilitated online to break down geographic and transportation issues. The knowledge and skills gained will guide new behaviors in an effort to lower the risk of future violence.

“School violence is a serious problem, and we need to do everything we can to protect our children and those who educate them”, said Mr. Easley. “These essential funds will aid attempts to get to the root cause of that violence and improve the mental health of our students.”

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today