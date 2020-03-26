$1 Million Scratchers Prize Won in Pevely MO by Francesco Abate

Pevely, MO (STL.News) Francesco Abate of Pevely recently uncovered a $1 million top prize on a Missouri Lottery “MONOPOLY™” Scratchers game. He purchased the winning ticket from On The Run, 1632 Highway Z, in Pevely.

In the most recent fiscal year, players in Jefferson County won more than $30.7 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $3.1 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $7.8 million went to educational programs in the county. For a detailed list of programs that benefited, visit MOLottery.com.