$1 billion gone in 6 days! Are FIIs behind today's sell-off on Dalal Street?

Under pressure from likely selling by FIIs, the domestic equity market on Tuesday lost most of Monday’s gains, with the Sensex losing over 700 points and Nifty slipping below the 17,900 mark today. Investors ignored the advantages of a weaker dollar, optimism around China’s reopening, and lower crude oil prices amid fears related to Federal Reserve’s pivot and recession.

Today’s downside left Dalal Street investors poorer by Rs 3 lakh crore as the total market capitalisation of all BSE-listed stocks came down to Rs 280 lakh crore.

The sell-off was visible across sectors, barring auto, with the fear gauge index India VIX rising around 8%. Banks and IT stocks were among the biggest sectoral losers as the Q3 earnings season began this week.

Here are 5 key factors dragging the market lower today:

1) FII outflow

While the final figures will be released in the evening, market watchers say today’s sell-off could be led by FIIs who have sold Indian stocks worth over $1 billion so far this month. Even yesterday, FIIs sold Indian equities worth Rs 203 crore. The total foreign outflow so far in January is now at Rs 8,548 crore, shows NSDL data. Analysts say, with China reopening, a part of FII money could be shifting to emerging markets that are less expensive than India.

2) Fed fear

Fears around the US Federal Reserve‘s rate hike trajectory came back to haunt investors as they digested hawkish comments from Fed officials overnight. San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said she expects the central bank to boost interest rates above 5% to get inflation down. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said Fed should hike rates to above 5% by early in the second quarter and then go on hold for a long time.

3) Global markets

Asian markets were mixed on Tuesday as growing optimism over China’s economic reopening was offset by warnings that US interest rates will continue to rise and stay elevated for some time. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 0.78%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was 0.43% lower.

4) Earnings Jitters



, the first among the major companies to announce its quarterly figures yesterday, lost over 2% as investors fear sharp growth moderation ahead. , , and are scheduled to announce their Q3 earnings later in the week. The weekend will have releasing its report card.

5) All eyes on Powell

Investors are awaiting comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell later in the night. Investors also await Thursday’s US CPI report.

“Powell is unlikely to depart from the Fed’s hawkish stance, but if the CPI data of Wednesday confirms the declining trend in inflation, the market will get ahead of the Fed and would start pricing in a terminal rate below 5% and possible rate cuts by end 2023. On the other hand, if inflation continues to remain high, there can be a sell-off in the market discounting higher rates and a hard landing for the US economy,” said Dr V K Vijayakumar of .

