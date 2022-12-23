$1.9bn in global AUM: Sustainable investments provide greater stability to investors

The term sustainable investing has become a familiar part of the vocabulary for today’s institutional and retail investors. However, it was not always so.

Although the concept of sustainable investing has been around for more than 100 years, it was during the first half of the 20th century that the philosophy behind it took a more concrete shape.

In 1950, The Pioneer Group, US, became the first fund house to screen out the so-called “sin-stocks” – tobacco, alcohol, and gambling — from their portfolios.

In the 1960’s, against the backdrop of increasing focus on civil rights, environmental, social and anti-war protest movements, the clamor for the investor community to act responsibly grew manifold.

Towards the end of the 20th century, there were more than 26 sustainable-focused funds with assets under management worth $1.9 billion.

In recent years, climate change and humanitarian crises have increasingly contributed to the philosophy of sustainable investing. According to a Bloomberg study, sustainable investing has now gone mainstream, with an estimated $37.8 trillion in assets under management in FY2022.

According to the same study, global ESG assets are on track to exceed $53 trillion by FY2025.

Today, the sustainable investing landscape is beaming with investment options, right from ESG-focused funds to Green Bonds. However, what is lacking is clarity on how investors can get to know which option is right for them?

Below, we unpack different approaches to sustainable investing and some of the common sustainable investment options and their associated benefits and risks.

By understanding these key characteristics, investors can make informed decisions when it comes to allocating their assets in a way that supports their values and the planet.

Investment approaches

When it comes to sustainable investing, there is no one-size-fits-all approach. Instead, investors must tailor their strategies to fit their unique goals and values.

However, broadly, there are three main categories under sustainable investing.

a) Socially-responsible Investing

The underlying principle is to avoid investments in certain stocks or industries through negative screening according to defined ethical guidelines.

b) Impact investing

This approach involves investing in projects or companies that are actively working to bring about a positive social or environmental change.

c) Environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing

This involves integrating ESG factors into the fundamental framework of the investment philosophy to the extent that these factors are material to investment performance.

While each of these approaches has its own merits, the key to successful sustainable investing is to find the approach that best aligns with your own values and goals.

Sustainable Investments

A 2019 study, conducted by Morgan Stanley Institute for Investing, revealed that interest with respect to sustainable investing has reached new heights among retail investors.

More than 85% respondents expressed interest in sustainable investing and 86% believed that companies embracing ESG practices may potentially be more profitable and may be better long-term investments.

As more and more people become aware of the benefits of supporting initiatives that protect the environment and promote social responsibility, investment options too will rise simultaneously.

Today, some of the common sustainable investments include Green Bonds, which finance environmental projects; responsible funds, which invest in companies with strong ESG practices.

Each option has its own pros and cons. We have tried to explain the options available and individuals can select one or a combination of these, which is best suited to their needs.

ESG-focused Funds invest in companies that have a strong ESG framework in place. These kinds of companies are often referred to as “sustainable” or “responsible” businesses.

While ESG-focused funds have only been around for a few years, they have already gained significant popularity — thanks to their strong performance.

The MSCI ACWI ESG Leaders Index has posted annualised returns of 5.5% since its inception in 2007, outperforming the MSCI World Index by nearly 50 basis points.

Green Bonds are debt instruments that are issued in order to finance projects with environmental benefits. The proceeds from green bonds can be used to finance a wide range of initiatives — from energy efficiency upgrades to renewable energy projects.

According to NN Investment Partners, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Goldman Sachs, the Bloomberg Barclays MSCI Euro Green Bond Index has performed, when compared to an index of regular euro-denominated corporate and sovereign bonds (Bloomberg Barclays MSCI Euro Aggregate Index). Green bonds generated returns of 7.4% compared to 6.0% for regular bonds in 2019.

In the last two decades, many studies have shown that companies with strong ESG ratings tend to outperform their peers over the long-term.

This is because they are better managed, have less exposure to risks, and enjoy higher levels of employee productivity and customer loyalty.

Moreover, sustainable investments are often less volatile than traditional investments, providing greater stability for investors.

As the benefits of sustainable investing become more widely recognised, it’s likely that more investments will flow into this burgeoning asset class in the years ahead.

For the responsible investor, sustainable investing is an important part of creating a brighter future for all.

(The author is Chief Investment Officer, Limited)

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views, and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)