1.2 crore SIP mutual fund accounts created in 1 year. 4 more things to know – Preferred Route | The Economic Times10 Jan 2023, 04:38 PM ISTSIPs are currently basking in investors’ attention with another bout of inflows making fresh records. Monthly data shows SIPs contributed Rs 13,573.08 crore to mutual funds in December. Interestingly, with over 1 crore new SIP MF accounts created in 1 year, the number of such accounts for December 2022 stood at 6,12,42,531 as compared to 4,90,78,547 in the same month last year.“The importance of investing in equity markets for longer-term goals is not lost on investors and the same is reflected in the ever-increasing awareness and adoption of SIP as a goal-linked route to create wealth over the long term. This month, almost 24 lakh new SIPs were registered, which shows increasing investor belief in the instrument. SIPs are the simplest route to build a disciplined habit of regular investing,” said N S Venkatesh, Chief Executive, Amfi

Getty Images2/5SIP contribution in DecemberSIP contribution for December was Rs 13,573 crore compared to Rs 13,306 crore in November 2022.

iStock3/5Number of SIP accountsThe number of SIP accounts stood at 6,12,42,531 for December 2022 by a net addition of 7,85,102 to the November figure of 6,04,57,429. Over 1 crore new SIP mutual fund accounts were added in 1 year; the number of SIP accounts in December 2021 was at 4,90,78,547.

ET OnlineThe SIP AUM stood at Rs 6,74,666 crore for December 2022 as compared to Rs 6,83,852 crore in the previous monthiStockThe number of SIPs registered for December 2022 was 23,24,070(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)iStockTo see your saved stories, click on link hightlighted in bold