??????: ??? ?????? ?????? ????? ??? ???? ??????. ???? ???????? ??????? ?????.

????? ????? ????? ????? ?????? ?? ????? ????? ???????? ??????? ?? ???????? (Louisiana Supreme Court, LASC) ????? ??? ????????? ???? ??????? LASC ?????? ??????? ?????? ??? ????????? ????????? ???????? ?? ??????? ??????? ??? ??????? ???????? ?? ????? ?????????? (limited English proficiency, LEP).

?? ???? 2019? ????? ????? ????? ?????? ????? LASC (Memorandum of Agreement, MOA) ??????? ???? ????? ????? ?????? ?? ????? ?????? ??????? ???? 1964 (Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Title VI). ?Title VI ?? ????? ??????? ???? ?????? ??????? ??? ???? ????? ?????? ?????? ?????? ?? ???? ?? ???? ?????? ???????? ??????? ??????????? ????? ??? ????? ????????. ???? ????? MOA? ????? LASC ????? ?? ????????? ????????? ?????? ???? LEP ?? ?????????? ?? ??????? ?? ???? ????? ????? ????????.

?????? ??????? ?????? ?????? ?????? ????? ?? Civil Rights Division (????? ?????? ???????) ?????? ?????? ?????: “??? ?? ???? ??????? ?? ???? ????? ?????? ?? ????? ????? ??????? ????? ??????? ??? ??????? ???????? ?? ????? ??????????”. ?????? ?????: “?????? ????? ?????? ?? ?? ????? ???????? ????? ??????? ??????? ?? ???????? LASC? ????? ???????? ?????????? ?????????? ???????? ???????? ?????? ??????? ????? ????? ??????? ?????? ??? ?????? ??????? ??? ??????? ???????? ?? ????? ??????????”.

????? ???? ???? ??? ?????? ???? ????? ????? ????????? ??????? ??????? ??????? ?? ????? ????????? ??????: “????? ??????? ??????? ?? ???????? LASC? ?????????? ???? ???????? ???????? ????? ????? ??????? ?????? ??? ????? ??????? ?? ???????? ?? LEP”. ????? ??????: “????? ????? ??????? ????? ????? ???????? ????? ??? ??????? ?? LEP”.

?? ?????? ?????? ?? LASC ????? ????? ?? ????????? ?????? ?????? ????? ???? ???????? ?????? ???? ????? ????? ???????? ??????? ???????? ?? LEP ?? ????? ????????. ?????? LASC Office of Language Access (???? ??????? ??????) ??????? Language Access Plan (??? ??????? ??????) ?????? ?????? ????? ????????. ????? ????? LASC ?????? ?????? ??????? ?????? ??????? ???????? ??? ????? ????? ???? ??? ???????? ???? ???? ??? ??????????. ???????? ?????? ???????? ???? LASC ????? ??????? ???? ??????? ??????? ?????? ????? ??????? ?????? ???? ??? ??????? ?????? ??? ????????? ???????? ??? ???????? ?????? ?? ????? ??????? ??????. ?????? ??? ???? ???? LASC ?? ?????? ??? ????? ????? ??????? ???? ??? ??????? ???? ???? ??? LEP ????? ????? ????? ????? ????? ?? ???? ????? ????? ??????? ????? ??? ??? ??????? ?? ????? ???????.

?????? Civil Rights Division (????? ?????? ???????) ?????? ????? ????? ???? ????? ????? ????????? ??????? ??????? ??????? ?? ????? ???????? ?? ??? ??? ???????. ?????? ??????? ?????? ?? Civil Rights Division ??? ?????? ?????????? ??? ??? ?????? www.justice.gov/crt? ??? ????? ??????? ?? ??????? ???????? ?? ????? ?????????? LEP ?Title VI ??? www.lep.gov. ????? ?????? ??????? ??????? ?? ???????? ?????? ??????? ???????? ??? https://civilrights.justice.gov/report/.

