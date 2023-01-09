???????????? ??????? ??? ???????? ??????? ? ????????, ??????? ??????? ???????? ? ????????? ? ??????????? ?????? ?????? ???? ???????? ?????. ??? ??????? ????????? ?????? ??????? ?? ????? ?? ??????? ????? ????????? ? ?????????? ?????????? ???????? ? ???????????? ? ??????? ?? ?????????? ? ??????????? (Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), ??????????? ????????????? ??? ?????? ?? ?????? ?? ????????? ???????????, ??????????????? ??????? ? ????????????? ?????????????. ??? ???????, ????????????? ?? ??????????? ???????????????? ??????????, ??????? ?????????? ?? ??????, ?? ????????? ?? ??????????? ??? ??????????????? ??????? (citizenship or immigration status), ??? ?????, ?????????? ??? ? ???????? ??????? ??????. ??????????? ????? ????? ???????? ?????????? ?? ????????????? ?? ????????? ?? ????????????? ????????????? (national origin).
???????? ???????????? ????????? ? ????????????? ?? ??????????? ?????? ???????????? ??????? ??? ??????? ????? ???????: «?????????????? ?????????? ????????????? ???????? ??????????? ?????????? ?? ????. ????????????? ?? ??????????? ?????? ?????? ??????? ?????? ???????? ? ????????? ? ??????????? ?????? ? ????? ???????????? ??? ????????? ???????????, ????? ????????????? ?? ?????????? ????????????? ?? ??????? ?????.»
? ???????? ? ????????? ? ??? ????? ???? ????????? ?????????????? ???????. ????????? ?? ??? ??????? ? ?????? ???????? «???????????? ?????????» (Operation Allies Welcome) ? ????????? «???????? ???? ???????» (Uniting for Ukraine). ?????? ?????????????? ????????? ???????? ?????????? ??? ?????????? ???????, ???????? (asylees, refugees), ???????? ?????????? ???????, ??? ?? ???????? ????????? ?????? (Temporary Protected Status) ? ???, ?????????? ?????????? ?? ????? ? ????????? ?????????? ? ??? (granted parole) ? ?????? ???????? «???????????? ?????????» ? ????????? «???????? ???? ???????». ??? ??????????? ? ???? ????????, ????? INA ????? ???????? ?????????? ?? ????????????? ? ???? ???????? ??????? ? ??? ?????????? ?? ??????, ??? ????? ???????? ????????? ???????? ????? ?? ???????????????. ?????????????? ????????? ???????? ??????? ????????????, ??????? ?????? ????????? ????? ?????????? ? ???? ????? ????????, ? ????????????, ??? ????????? ????? ????? ???????? (workers have the right to choose), ????? ?????????????? ???????????? ??? ????? ?????????? ??? ????????????? ????? ???????? ? ??????? ? ??? ?????????? ?? ??????.
???????, ?????????????? ????????? ???????? ?????????? ? ???, ??? ??????? ? ???????? ? ??????????? ?????? ????? ???????? ?????? ?? ???????? ??????????????? ?? ??????? ????? ??? ??????????, ??????????????? ? ?????? ?????????? ? ???? ?????????? (IER). ?????? ??????? ????? ???????? ?????????? ? ???????? ???? ??????????, ??????? ??????? ? ????????????? ?? ??????? ????? ?? ????????? ?? ???????????, ??????????????? ??????? ??? ????????????? ?????????????.
???????? ?????????????? ?????????? ? ?????? ?????? IER ? ? ???, ??? ???????? ??????, ????? ?? ????????? ????? (video). ???????? ???????? ?????? ??? ??????????, ?????????, ??? ??? ??????????? ????????????? ?? ????????? ?? ???????????, ??????????????? ??????? ??? ????????????? ????????????? ??? ??????? ??????, ?????, ??????????, ??? ? ???????? ???????? ????? ?? ??????????????? (????? I-9 ? E-Verify) ??? ??????????? ??????????, ????? ?????????? ? ??????? (file a charge). ????????????? ?????????????? ????? ????? ????????? ?? ??????? ????? ?????? IER ??? ?????????? ?? ???????? 1-800-255-7688; ????????? ?? ??????? ????? ??? ????????????? ?? ???????? 1-800-255-8155 (1-800-237-2515, ???????? ??? ????????????? (TTY)); ???????? ?? ??????????? ????? IER@usdoj.gov; ?????????? ?? ?????????? ??????? (webinar) ??? ???????? ???-????? ?????? IER ?? ?????????? (English) ? ????????? (Spanish) ??????. ??????????? ?? ?????? GovDelivery, ????? ???????? ??????????? ?????????? ?? ?????? IER.
???????? ??????? ?????-?????? ? ?????????????? ?????????? ???????? ? ????????? ?????.
??????????(?):
??????? ?????????? ?????? ????????? ?????? IER (Download Ukrainian IER)
??????? ????????? ?????? ????????? ?????? IER (Download Afghan IER)
????(?):
???? ? ?????????
?????????(?):
????????????? ?? ??????????? ?????? (Civil Rights Division)
??????????? ????? – ????? ?????????? ? ???? ?????????? (Civil Rights – Immigrant and Employee Rights Section)
????? ?????-??????:
22-1290